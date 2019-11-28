Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

11/28/2019 | 07:16am EST
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
PG&E Loses Challenge to Law Holding It Liable for Fire Damage

PG&E has lost a challenge to a California law that holds it liable for property damage from fires related to its equipment, a win for wildfire victims seeking to collect billions of dollars in the utility's bankruptcy. 

 
GE's New CFO Has an $8 Million Incentive to Stay

General Electric's incoming finance chief will earn an annual base pay of $1.5 million but will have to stay with the troubled conglomerate for four years before she can take home an $8 million stock bonus that is part of her compensation package. 

 
Oil Prices Fall After Inventory Data

Oil prices dropped Wednesday after official U.S. inventory data posted a rise in the latest week that defied analyst predictions for a drawdown. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 3, Sixth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the latest period to 668, the sixth consecutive decline and down to March 2017 levels, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels. 

 
Asia Seeks to Breeze Past Europe With Offshore Wind Projects

A nearly $10 billion offshore wind-power project in Taiwan demonstrates Asia's growing presence in a market previously centered in Europe. 

 
Rio Tinto Approves Pilbara Investment

Rio Tinto said it will invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Investors Brace for Spring Drop in Natural-Gas Prices

Gas futures are already about 40% lower than they were at this time last year. Some investors are bracing themselves for prices to drop further, to multiyear lows, at winter's end.

