Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 11/28 12:59:59 pm
58.24 USD   +0.50%
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:11pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron puts two Nigerian offshore blocks up for sale
RE
12:28pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:16pm EST
The Underground Way to Earn a 10% Yield in Oil Stocks

A group of companies that is amassing mineral rights beneath oil fields is paying out enticing dividends, with yields upward of 10%, even as shares of the companies drilling the wells are having a miserable year. 

 
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
PG&E Loses Challenge to Law Holding It Liable for Fire Damage

PG&E has lost a challenge to a California law that holds it liable for property damage from fires related to its equipment, a win for wildfire victims seeking to collect billions of dollars in the utility's bankruptcy. 

 
GE's New CFO Has an $8 Million Incentive to Stay

General Electric's incoming finance chief will earn an annual base pay of $1.5 million but will have to stay with the troubled conglomerate for four years before she can take home an $8 million stock bonus that is part of her compensation package. 

 
Oil Prices Fall After Inventory Data

Oil prices dropped Wednesday after official U.S. inventory data posted a rise in the latest week that defied analyst predictions for a drawdown. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 3, Sixth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the latest period to 668, the sixth consecutive decline and down to March 2017 levels, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

Government data showed crude-oil supplies unexpectedly increased by 1.6 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles also rose by a much-greater-than-expected 5.1 million barrels. 

 
Asia Seeks to Breeze Past Europe With Offshore Wind Projects

A nearly $10 billion offshore wind-power project in Taiwan demonstrates Asia's growing presence in a market previously centered in Europe. 

 
Rio Tinto Approves Pilbara Investment

Rio Tinto said it will invest $749 million in its existing Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain iron-ore production capacity at the site in Australia's remote Pilbara region. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:11pEXCLUSIVE : Chevron puts two Nigerian offshore blocks up for sale
RE
12:28pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:19pNigeria's Egina Oil Field Currently Producing 200,000 Barrels a Day, Says Tot..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:54aROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its..
RE
10:25aChevron puts two Nigerian offshore blocks up for sale - document
RE
09:55aC$ keeps to narrow range as investors weigh U.S.-China tensions
RE
08:16aSAUDI ARAMCO IPO'S RETAIL TRANCHE OV : lead manager
RE
08:05aSudan and South Sudan extend oil exporting deal to 2022
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group