News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/29/2019 | 04:16pm EST
Aramco IPO Draws Bids of $44.3 Billion, Though Global Investors Balk

Saudi Aramco's share sale has attracted bids of $44.3 billion and remains on course to be the world's largest listing when it prices next week. However, global investors are steering clear. 

 
The Last Prospector: A Texas Wildcatter Is Tempted by a Final Quest

After poring over geological data, Bill Armstrong made a gutsy bet he could find oil in a corner of Alaska already picked over by the big companies. 

 
Oil Slides as Oversupply Fears Resurface

Oil prices fell in quiet trading following the Thanksgiving holiday, a signal that crude could struggle to extend its recent rally in the final month of the year. 

 
Republican Fervor Ebbs for Offshore Oil Drilling

Hopes in the oil industry and Trump administration for drilling off the Southeastern U.S. coast face dimming GOP support and growing environmentalism. 

 
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
E.ON Seen Boosted by Innogy

E.ON reported a 6% fall in nine-month earnings but slightly raised its full-year targets following the completion of the Innogy acquisition. 

 
Airplanes Can't Outfly Their Carbon Emissions

Airlines are under mounting pressure to improve their environmental credentials, but have few good options 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
The Underground Way to Earn a 10% Yield in Oil Stocks

A group of companies that is amassing mineral rights beneath oil fields is paying out enticing dividends, with yields upward of 10%, even as shares of the companies drilling the wells are having a miserable year. 

 
Searching for Fossil Fuels in Era of Climate Change

Tracey Henderson is a rare woman at the top ranks of an energy company who calls the shots on where to drill for oil and gas-and in a world where big energy outfits have cut back on massive exploration projects, she is responsible for one of this year's biggest discoveries.

