WTI       

WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/02/2019 | 07:16am EST
Oil Rebounds Ahead of OPEC+

Brent crude and WTI futures were up as investors grew more optimistic OPEC and its allies will announce extended production cuts this week. 

 
Brent Oil Set to Disappear as Crude-Price Benchmark Lives On

The world's most famous oil and gas field-and the backbone of global crude pricing-has dried up. Soon the Brent benchmark will have no Brent oil. 

 
Saudis to Seek Extension of OPEC Cuts as Aramco IPO Approaches

The kingdom will push for an extension of oil production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's IPO share price, Persian Gulf officials said. 

 
Exxon Drops Plans for Australian LNG Import Terminal

Exxon Mobil Corp. has decided not to push ahead with plans for a natural-gas import terminal in Australia after failing to secure long-term customers to underpin the development. 

 
China and Russia Are Partners-and Now Have a $55 Billion Pipeline to Prove It

An 1,800-mile conduit is set to begin delivering Russian natural gas to China on Monday, a physical bond in a new era of cooperation between two countries, and a challenge to the U.S. 

 
Aramco IPO Draws Bids of $44.3 Billion, Though Global Investors Balk

Saudi Aramco's share sale has attracted bids of $44.3 billion and remains on course to be the world's largest listing. However, global investors are steering clear. 

 
The Last Prospector: A Texas Wildcatter Is Tempted by a Final Quest

After poring over geological data, Bill Armstrong made a gutsy bet he could find oil in a corner of Alaska already picked over by the big companies. 

 
Republican Fervor Ebbs for Offshore Oil Drilling

Hopes in the oil industry and Trump administration for drilling off the Southeastern U.S. coast face dimming GOP support and growing environmentalism. 

 
An Oil Giant Plans for Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell knows that climate change means business change, but isn't sure how. Like a savvy car buyer, it is testing out a few eco-friendly models before it chooses one. 

 
E.ON Seen Boosted by Innogy

E.ON reported a 6% fall in nine-month earnings but slightly raised its full-year targets following the completion of the Innogy acquisition.

