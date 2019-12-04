Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

12/04/2019 | 12:16am EST
Iraq, Other Countries Support Extra OPEC Cuts

Iraq and other oil-exporting nations will support deeper production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as the cartel attempts to shore up sagging oil prices. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due. 

 
Oil Rises in Choppy, Pre-OPEC Trading

Oil prices ended 0.3% higher in choppy, unsettled trading as investors gauge what OPEC and other major producers will do when they meet later this week. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to decrease by 1.5 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
OPEC and Aramco Are Too Close for Comfort

Saudi Arabia's push to extend OPEC's oil production cuts justifies investor concerns about the company's close relationship with the state. 

 
Iran Cut Off From Vital Reserves, U.S. Says

While Iran's sanction-battered economy has sparked protests across the nation, U.S. officials cite new intelligence suggesting Tehran's finances are more dire than previously thought and are bringing it closer to a financial crisis. 

 
Spanish Energy Giant Repsol Writes Down Oil, Gas Assets

Spanish energy company Repsol said it is cutting the value of its assets by billions of dollars because the global transition to a lower carbon economy is weakening the outlook for oil and gas prices. 

 
PG&E Had Systemic Problems With Power Line Maintenance, California Probe Finds

PG&E failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California history, a state investigation has found.

