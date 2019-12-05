Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

12/05/2019 | 09:16am GMT
Oil's Volatile Stretch Continues Ahead of OPEC Decision

Oil prices rose near their highest level in two months, extending a recent stretch of volatility as analysts await an OPEC decision about the cartel's supply cuts. 

 
NZ Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices

New Zealand consumers are paying too much for gasoline, the country's competition regulator has said, recommending changes that could lower prices. 

 
Newsom Slams PG&E Insurance Deal as Wildfire Settlement Takes Shape

Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, said Gov. Gavin Newsom wants assurances that PG&E will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories decreased by 26 billion cubic feet last week, which would be less than usual for this time of year as warmer weather reduced gas-fired heating demand. 

 
Tired of OPEC Laggards, Saudis Threaten Oil-Output Surge

Saudi Arabia is threatening to boost oil production unilaterally if some OPEC nations continue to defy the cartel's output curbs, cartel officials say. 

 
U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week as refinery activity sped up, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Chesapeake Bonds Rally on Refinancing Efforts

Chesapeake Energy's bonds and shares rallied after the natural gas producer said that it is launching a set of refinancing and exchange transactions. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Iraq, Other Countries Support Extra OPEC Cuts

Iraq and other oil-exporting nations will support deeper production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as the cartel attempts to shore up sagging oil prices. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due.

Latest news on WTI
09:37aBP : Enters Joint Venture With Lightsource BP
DJ
09:24aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
09:19aWorld food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FA..
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:12aALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak declines to comment on OPEC+ stance
RE
08:57aBelarus has yet to reach compensation deal in Russian tainted oil row
RE
08:43aChina's crude oil demand seen peaking at 705 million tonnes around 2030 - CNP..
RE
08:21aOrsted aims to invest in 'green hydrogen' pilot projects
RE
08:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:40aSapura Energy Secures MYR615 Million Worth of Contracts
DJ
More news
