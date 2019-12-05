Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 07:16am EST
Oil Wavers Amid Uncertainty Over Size of Production Cut

Oil prices eased back ahead of OPEC's meeting in Vienna, where the cartel and its allies are expected to extend production cuts until the middle of 2020. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories decreased by 26 billion cubic feet last week, which would be less than usual for this time of year as warmer weather reduced gas-fired heating demand. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
NZ Regulator Recommends Market Changes to Cut Gasoline Prices

New Zealand consumers are paying too much for gasoline, the country's competition regulator has said, recommending changes that could lower prices. 

 
Newsom Slams PG&E Insurance Deal as Wildfire Settlement Takes Shape

Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, said Gov. Gavin Newsom wants assurances that PG&E will come out of bankruptcy financially stable, with cash to invest in new technology and improved safety practices. 

 
Tired of OPEC Laggards, Saudis Threaten Oil-Output Surge

Saudi Arabia is threatening to boost oil production unilaterally if some OPEC nations continue to defy the cartel's output curbs, cartel officials say. 

 
U.S. Inventories of Crude Oil Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil fell much more than expected last week as refinery activity sped up, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. 

 
Chesapeake Bonds Rally on Refinancing Efforts

Chesapeake Energy's bonds and shares rallied after the natural gas producer said that it is launching a set of refinancing and exchange transactions. 

 
Iraq, Other Countries Support Extra OPEC Cuts

Iraq and other oil-exporting nations will support deeper production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as the cartel attempts to shore up sagging oil prices. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:14aOPEC+ to discuss joint action in oil market - Russian energy minister
RE
07:01aLoonie to extend this year's rally if global risks abate
RE
06:48aOil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts
RE
05:45aRussia cutting even more oil output than agreed under OPEC+ pact - energy min..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:52aIran OPEC envoy says Tehran would back majority decision to cut oil output - ..
RE
04:37aBP : Enters Joint Venture With Lightsource BP
DJ
04:24aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
04:19aWorld food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FA..
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group