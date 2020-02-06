Oil Rebounds After Taking Brunt of Coronavirus Hit

Oil and copper prices rose, a turnaround that some traders attributed to unconfirmed media reports that a Chinese university found a treatment for the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Analysts Expect 127 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by 127 billion cubic feet -- a smaller amount than normal as relatively mild temperatures in key, cold-weather regions reduced overall gas-fired heating demand.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Fuel Supplies Decline

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.4 million barrels to 435 million barrels, and are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, U.S. government data said. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 3 million barrels from the prior week.

As Coronavirus Spreads, China Chokes on Oil

Reports of Chinese oil demand dropping off a cliff as quarantine measures bite have spooked markets. Much depends on how fast factories get back to work.

EdgeMarc Creditors' Pipeline Suspicions Come to Light

Creditors of EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC have been blaming Energy Transfer Partners LP for the failure of a Pennsylvania fracking project for months, according to newly public court papers.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

OPEC, Allies Weigh Deeper Oil Production Cuts to Counter Coronavirus's Impact

OPEC and its allies are debating more aggressive oil output cuts than previously considered after reviewing new data that showed the coronavirus's deepening impact on global oil demand, officials at the cartel said.

PG&E Wins Court Approval on Bankruptcy Pact With Bondholders

PG&E won court approval of a settlement with bondholders that had threatened to derail its bankruptcy strategy.

ConocoPhillips 4Q Profit Falls Amid Lower Prices

The energy producer said it earned $720 million, or 65 cents a share, in the period, down from $1.87 billion, or $1.61 a share, the year earlier.

BP Raises Dividend, Boosts Divestment Targets

BP raised its dividend at the same time as reporting a small loss and extending its planned asset sales by $5 billion, joining other oil giants in shedding assets to help maintain shareholder returns.