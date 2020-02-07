News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Inches Up As Market Awaits Russia Decision

Oil prices rose modestly as the market entered 'wait and see' mode ahead of a decision from OPEC+--particularly Russia--which would likely to drive the next major move, DNB Markets said.

Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand.

Aker Solutions Swings to Surprise Loss

Aker Solutions reported an unexpected loss of $16 million in the fourth-quarter as restructuring and impairment costs weighed, and the company cautioned that many contracts are taking longer to be awarded.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said.

Engie Won't Reappoint Kocher as CEO

The board of Engie said it wouldn't reappoint Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting.

Kimmeridge Energy Hires Veteran Wellington Management Analyst Mark Viviano

The hiring is a sign of the pressure traditional money managers are under to become more active.

U.S. Plans to Renew Sanctions Waiver on Iraq's Imports of Iranian Power

The U.S. plans to renew a waiver allowing Iraq to import natural gas and electricity from Iran without risking sanctions, U.S. and Iraqi officials said, as Washington and Baghdad move to ease tensions after diplomatic ties nearly unraveled last month.

Shale Gas Swamps Asia, Pushing LNG Prices to Record Lows

Liquefied natural gas is fetching the lowest price on record in Asia, a troubling sign for U.S. energy producers who have relied on overseas shipments of shale gas to buoy the sagging domestic market.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Fuel Supplies Decline

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.4 million barrels to 435 million barrels, and are about 2% below the five-year average for this time of year, U.S. government data said. Analysts had predicted crude stockpiles would rise by 3 million barrels from the prior week.