Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:16am EST
Oil Falls for Fifth Week as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Fallout

Oil prices fell for the fifth week in a row as investors tried to gauge the fallout from a coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China and tamped down demand in the world's largest importer of oil. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Set to Restart Oil Output in Neutral Zone

The oil fields can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by One to 676 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co. 

 
EdgeMarc Wins Court Approval on $90 Million Bankruptcy Settlement

EdgeMarc Energy Holdings won court approval of a settlement that ends court fights over the shutdown of a Pennsylvania fracking project due to the explosion of a pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners. 

 
Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand. 

 
Aker Solutions Swings to Surprise Loss

Aker Solutions reported an unexpected loss of $16 million in the fourth-quarter as restructuring and impairment costs weighed, and the company cautioned that many contracts are taking longer to be awarded. 

 
EIV Capital Passes $640 Million Mark for Latest Energy Funds

Houston-based EIV Capital has raised more than $640 million so far for two of its latest funds, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said. 

 
Engie Won't Reappoint Kocher as CEO

The board of Engie said it wouldn't reappoint Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -3.81% 505 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
AKER SOLUTIONS -25.19% 14.11 Delayed Quote.-23.71%
BAKER HUGHES 0.99% 22.45 Delayed Quote.-12.41%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.69% 11.44 Real-time Quote.15.23%
ENGIE -0.45% 15.64 Real-time Quote.8.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.97% 54.36 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 63.8 Delayed Quote.3.56%
WTI 0.96% 50.25 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/09Malaysia's January Palm Oil Exports 1.21 Million Tons; Down 13% -MPOB
DJ
02/09Asian markets stem losses as China returns to work but sentiment jittery
RE
02/09Asian markets stem losses as China returns to work but sentiment jittery
RE
02/09The Case for Energy Stocks -- Journal Report
DJ
02/09Investors Bet Against Tesla -- And Lost $8.4 Billion in Five Weeks
DJ
02/08OPEC+ panel calls for more oil cuts on coronavirus impact - Algeria
RE
02/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
02/07Justice Department Drops Antitrust Probe of Auto Makers Involved in Californi..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group