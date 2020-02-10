News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Falls for Fifth Week as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Fallout

Oil prices fell for the fifth week in a row as investors tried to gauge the fallout from a coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China and tamped down demand in the world's largest importer of oil.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Set to Restart Oil Output in Neutral Zone

The oil fields can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by One to 676 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co.

EdgeMarc Wins Court Approval on $90 Million Bankruptcy Settlement

EdgeMarc Energy Holdings won court approval of a settlement that ends court fights over the shutdown of a Pennsylvania fracking project due to the explosion of a pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners.

Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand.

Aker Solutions Swings to Surprise Loss

Aker Solutions reported an unexpected loss of $16 million in the fourth-quarter as restructuring and impairment costs weighed, and the company cautioned that many contracts are taking longer to be awarded.

EIV Capital Passes $640 Million Mark for Latest Energy Funds

Houston-based EIV Capital has raised more than $640 million so far for two of its latest funds, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Russia Blocks OPEC Response to Coronavirus

Russia has rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil production cuts in response to the deadly coronavirus in China, cartel delegates said.

Engie Won't Reappoint Kocher as CEO

The board of Engie said it wouldn't reappoint Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher at its next shareholder meeting.