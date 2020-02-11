Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/11/2020 | 12:16am EST
Oil Falls Sharply as Russia Dithers on Cuts

U.S. oil prices ended at a 13-month low as Russia remained undecided on whether to get on board with an OPEC+ proposal to cut production an additional 600,000 barrels a day. 

 
Loews Turns 4Q Profit, Posts Higher Revenue

Loews turned a profit for the fourth quarter as revenue rose, driven by higher net investment income and earnings at CNA Financial and Boardwalk Pipelines. 

 
The Case for Energy Stocks

The "Dogs of the Dow" rule holds that the worst stocks usually turn around. If that applies to sectors, and the funds that track them, then energy shares will benefit. 

 
One Utility's Big Bet on a Greener Future

Consumers Energy, a utility that serves 6.7 million residents of Michigan, wanted to get greener, faster. It shed its reliance on building traditional power plants and focused on helping customers reduce their electricity consumption-a counterintuitive move for a company that earns much of its revenue by selling electrons. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Set to Restart Oil Output in Neutral Zone

The oil fields can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by One to 676 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co. 

 
EdgeMarc Wins Court Approval on $90 Million Bankruptcy Settlement

EdgeMarc Energy Holdings won court approval of a settlement that ends court fights over the shutdown of a Pennsylvania fracking project due to the explosion of a pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners. 

 
Coronavirus Is Bruising America's Oil Patch

Some already struggling energy companies may not be able to weather the drop in oil and gas demand. 

 
Aker Solutions Swings to Surprise Loss

Aker Solutions reported an unexpected loss of $16 million in the fourth-quarter as restructuring and impairment costs weighed, and the company cautioned that many contracts are taking longer to be awarded.

