News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

WTI Oil Rises But Remains Sub-$50

U.S. oil prices ended 0.7%, staying below the pivotal $50/bbl. mark and not far from Monday's 13-month low as investors tried to gauge when the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China may begin to slow.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil stockpiles increased by 2.9 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles rose 800,000 barrels in the latest week, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Air Liquide Posts Profit Rise

Air Liquide posted a rise in 2019 net profit to EUR2.24 billion, despite an anticipated slowdown in the global economy in the fourth quarter, and forecast profit growth ahead.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Loews Turns 4Q Profit, Posts Higher Revenue

Loews turned a profit for the fourth quarter as revenue rose, driven by higher net investment income and earnings at CNA Financial and Boardwalk Pipelines.

The Case for Energy Stocks

The "Dogs of the Dow" rule holds that the worst stocks usually turn around. If that applies to sectors, and the funds that track them, then energy shares will benefit.

One Utility's Big Bet on a Greener Future

Consumers Energy, a utility that serves 6.7 million residents of Michigan, wanted to get greener, faster. It shed its reliance on building traditional power plants and focused on helping customers reduce their electricity consumption-a counterintuitive move for a company that earns much of its revenue by selling electrons.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Set to Restart Oil Output in Neutral Zone

The oil fields can produce as much as 500,000 barrels of crude a day.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises by One to 676 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. was up by one in the latest week to 676, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Co.

EdgeMarc Wins Court Approval on $90 Million Bankruptcy Settlement

EdgeMarc Energy Holdings won court approval of a settlement that ends court fights over the shutdown of a Pennsylvania fracking project due to the explosion of a pipeline being built by Energy Transfer Partners.