Sanchez Energy Seeks to Quash Creditor Efforts to Sue Company

Sanchez Energy Corp. is seeking to stifle a push by the bankrupt energy producer's creditors who want to pursue litigation on the company's behalf.

Oil Ends Flat as Coronavirus Remains in Focus

Nymex crude oil settled flat as the market weighed coronavirus impact on demand.

U.S. Sanctions Subsidiary of Rosneft Over Alleged Venezuela Oil Exports

In sanctioning Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading, the Trump administration warned that anyone caught doing business with Rosneft's subsidiary risks being sanctioned by the U.S.

Dutch Court Reinstates Order for Russia to Pay Yukos Shareholders

Court says Russia must pay $50 billion in compensation to shareholders of former oil giant Yukos, which was once headed by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin.

PG&E Reports $3.6 Billion Quarterly Loss as Wildfire Costs Mount

The San Francisco-based utility, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year due to billions in wildfire-related claims, recorded an additional $5 billion in pretax charges related to a settlement.

Galp Profits Rise as Production Growth Offsets Lower Prices

Galp Energia said that fourth-quarter profit more than doubled to EUR106 million as increased production offset a lower price environment, though sales fell 1.5%.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Can Solar Power Compete With Coal? In India, It's Gaining Ground

Electricity from sunlight costs less to generate in India than from coal, a sign the clean-energy source will play a big role as developing nations build out their power grids. A driving force: China's plunging solar-panel prices.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Shell Aims to Enroll Thousands in Online Artificial-Intelligence Training

The oil company is expanding an online program that teaches its employees artificial-intelligence skills, part of an effort to cut costs, improve business processes and generate revenue.