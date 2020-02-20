Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled

Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs.

Former PdVSA Procurement Manager Sentenced to Prison for Bribery Scheme

Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Munoz, 57 years old, allegedly received about $590,000 in bribes to help U.S. businessmen secure energy contracts with PdVSA from 2007 to 2014, the Justice Department said. He didn't report the bribes as income on his tax return, according to prosecutors.

Federal Judge Slams PG&E's Efforts to Prevent Wildfires

U.S. District Judge William Alsup lambasted PG&E Corp. for falling behind on tree-trimming efforts near power lines to reduce the risk that they will spark more wildfires.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 3.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 100,000 barrels in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Analysts Expect 147 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

U.S. government natural-gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by 147 billion cubic feet -- a slightly-larger amount than normal.

Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price.

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Sanctions Rosneft Unit

Oil prices climbed as investors weighed the U.S. sanctions imposed Tuesday on a subsidiary of Russian-oil giant Rosneft.

Mexican President Resists Pressure to Restart Oil Auctions

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is resisting pressure to restart auctions for oil drilling rights and allow private firms to have a greater role in the oil industry, even as his government grapples with a stagnant economy and weak investment.

U.S. Sanctions Subsidiary of Rosneft Over Alleged Venezuela Oil Exports

In sanctioning Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading, the Trump administration warned that anyone caught doing business with Rosneft's subsidiary risks being sanctioned by the U.S.