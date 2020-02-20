Oil Finds Support as Worries Over China Demand Ease

Oil futures found support, partly on the back of expectations that efforts by China to stimulate the economy will blunt the hit to crude demand.

Natural Gas Climbs After Larger-Than-Expected Supply Drop

Natural-gas prices turned higher after weekly stockpile figures showed a slightly bigger-than-expected drop in inventories.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to increase by 3.4 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase by 100,000 barrels in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders.

Shell Sees Coronavirus Eroding Chinese Natural Gas Demand

Royal Dutch Shell, the global leader in liquefied natural gas sales, said coronavirus was hurting demand for the supercooled fuel and prompting it to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to Chinese buyers.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled

Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs.

Former PdVSA Procurement Manager Sentenced to Prison for Bribery Scheme

Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Munoz, 57 years old, allegedly received about $590,000 in bribes to help U.S. businessmen secure energy contracts with PdVSA from 2007 to 2014, the Justice Department said. He didn't report the bribes as income on his tax return, according to prosecutors.

Federal Judge Slams PG&E's Efforts to Prevent Wildfires

U.S. District Judge William Alsup lambasted PG&E Corp. for falling behind on tree-trimming efforts near power lines to reduce the risk that they will spark more wildfires.

Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price.

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Sanctions Rosneft Unit

Oil prices climbed as investors weighed the U.S. sanctions imposed Tuesday on a subsidiary of Russian-oil giant Rosneft.