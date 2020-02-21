Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 01:12:58 am
53.41 USD   -0.09%
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/20Asian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets
RE
02/20Most down as virus spreads outside China; Thailand top loser
RE
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

02/21/2020 | 12:16am EST
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show. 

 
Oil Ends at Near 4-Week High

U.S. oil prices ended with a gain of 0.9% to $53.78/bbl., the highest closing price since Jan. 24, as investors envision China's coronavirus being brought under control sooner rather than later. 

 
Natural Gas Falls As Demand Challenges Remain

Natural gas prices settled 1.8% lower at as bearish sentiment overwhelmed the market late in the session, paring earlier gains that had pushed prices briefly above the psychological $2-mark. 

 
Shell Sees Coronavirus Eroding Chinese Natural Gas Demand

Royal Dutch Shell, the global leader in liquefied natural gas sales, said coronavirus was hurting demand for the supercooled fuel and prompting it to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to Chinese buyers. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled

Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs. 

 
Former PdVSA Procurement Manager Sentenced to Prison for Bribery Scheme

Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Munoz, 57 years old, allegedly received about $590,000 in bribes to help U.S. businessmen secure energy contracts with PdVSA from 2007 to 2014, the Justice Department said. He didn't report the bribes as income on his tax return, according to prosecutors. 

 
Federal Judge Slams PG&E's Efforts to  Prevent Wildfires

U.S. District Judge William Alsup lambasted PG&E Corp. for falling behind on tree-trimming efforts near power lines to reduce the risk that they will spark more wildfires. 

 
Energy Companies Face Looming Debt Burden

U.S. oil-and-gas companies need cash, but it won't come at a cheap price. 

 
Mexican President Resists Pressure to Restart Oil Auctions

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is resisting pressure to restart auctions for oil drilling rights and allow private firms to have a greater role in the oil industry, even as his government grapples with a stagnant economy and weak investment.

