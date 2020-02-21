News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 04:26:06 pm
53.3 USD   -0.30%
04:18pTSX falls 0.56% to 17,843.53
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:52pLoonie posts biggest gain since start of 2020 as U.S. dollar stumbles
RE
02/21/2020 | 04:16pm EST
Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Falls on Reported Rift in Saudi-Russian Alliance

Oil futures ended with a loss on Friday, pressured by a reported rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in China and beyond take a toll on expectations for energy demand. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Lender-Backed Firm Looks to Foreclose on Furie Operating Alaska

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has a new suitor, partly owned by one of its secured lenders, after the winner of an earlier auction failed to close the deal. 

 
Energy Services-Focused Fund Managers Look Beyond Oil Fields

Private-equity firms that traditionally have backed providers of oil-field services are expanding into related sectors while negative investor sentiment is slowing energy industry exit deals. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show. 

 
Shell Sees Coronavirus Eroding Chinese Natural Gas Demand

Royal Dutch Shell, the global leader in liquefied natural gas sales, said coronavirus was hurting demand for the supercooled fuel and prompting it to reschedule or locate new buyers for cargoes previously allocated to Chinese buyers. 

 
Petrobras Fourth-Quarter Net Income Almost Quadrupled

Brazilian oil giant Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said Wednesday that profit in the fourth quarter rose as new platforms in the company's rich offshore fields boosted output and cut production costs. 

 
Former PdVSA Procurement Manager Sentenced to Prison for Bribery Scheme

Alfonzo Eliezer Gravina Munoz, 57 years old, allegedly received about $590,000 in bribes to help U.S. businessmen secure energy contracts with PdVSA from 2007 to 2014, the Justice Department said. He didn't report the bribes as income on his tax return, according to prosecutors.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.63% 20.53 Delayed Quote.-18.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.32% 58.34 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.90% 22.735 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 63.9775 Delayed Quote.2.64%
WTI -0.30% 53.31 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
