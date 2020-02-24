Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:16am EST
Sasol Earnings Drop On Lower Oil Prices

Sasol reported a sharp drop in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to lower oil prices, and warned it expects softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months. 

 
Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. 

 
Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel. 

 
Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Falls on Reported Rift in Saudi-Russian Alliance

Oil futures ended with a loss on Friday, pressured by a reported rift in the crude-production alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as concerns about the spread of COVID-19 in China and beyond take a toll on expectations for energy demand. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Lender-Backed Firm Looks to Foreclose on Furie Operating Alaska

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has a new suitor, partly owned by one of its secured lenders, after the winner of an earlier auction failed to close the deal. 

 
Energy Services-Focused Fund Managers Look Beyond Oil Fields

Private-equity firms that traditionally have backed providers of oil-field services are expanding into related sectors while negative investor sentiment is slowing energy industry exit deals. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.63% 20.53 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 56.56 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
SASOL LIMITED -5.34% 214.08 End-of-day quote.-4.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.72% 65.0788 Delayed Quote.3.80%
WTI -0.56% 51.74 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of A..
DJ
03:36aIndonesia's new law to take years to reverse oil and gas output slump
RE
03:24aOil prices slide on demand concerns as virus spreads globally
RE
03:22aLondon stocks shed 2% as pandemic fears spark flight to safety
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:01aS.Africa's Sasol half-year earnings fall 74% as U.S. project weighs
RE
03:00aNigeria post highest quarterly GDP growth in Q4 since recession
RE
01:37aShares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
RE
01:37aSasol 1st Half 2020 Net Profit Fell Due to Lower Oil Prices
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group