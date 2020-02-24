News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Drops, Gold Hits Seven-Year High on Coronavirus Concerns

Brent crude oil was down 3.6% to $55.90 a barrel as investors fear the impact of the coronavirus pandemic spreading outside of Asia

Ransomware Attack Exposes Poor Energy-Sector Cybersecurity

The energy sector remains vulnerable to cyberattacks despite years of threats, as illustrated by an alert issued last week by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sasol Earnings Drop On Lower Oil Prices

Sasol reported a sharp drop in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to lower oil prices, and warned it expects softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months.

Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country.

Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel.

Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Lender-Backed Firm Looks to Foreclose on Furie Operating Alaska

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has a new suitor, partly owned by one of its secured lenders, after the winner of an earlier auction failed to close the deal.

Energy Services-Focused Fund Managers Look Beyond Oil Fields

Private-equity firms that traditionally have backed providers of oil-field services are expanding into related sectors while negative investor sentiment is slowing energy industry exit deals.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show.