Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/24 07:16:28 am
51.35 USD   -1.34%
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:12aOil prices drop 4% on demand concerns as virus spreads
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 07:16am EST
Oil Drops, Gold Hits Seven-Year High on Coronavirus Concerns

Brent crude oil was down 3.6% to $55.90 a barrel as investors fear the impact of the coronavirus pandemic spreading outside of Asia 

 
Ransomware Attack Exposes Poor Energy-Sector Cybersecurity

The energy sector remains vulnerable to cyberattacks despite years of threats, as illustrated by an alert issued last week by the Department of Homeland Security. 

 
Sasol Earnings Drop On Lower Oil Prices

Sasol reported a sharp drop in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to lower oil prices, and warned it expects softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months. 

 
Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. 

 
Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel. 

 
Saudis Weigh Breaking Oil Alliance With Russia as Virus Crimps Demand

Saudi Arabia is considering a break from its four-year oil production alliance with Russia, as China's coronavirus outbreak contributes to a drop in global oil demand, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Notches Up by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one in the latest week to 679, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Lender-Backed Firm Looks to Foreclose on Furie Operating Alaska

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska LLC has a new suitor, partly owned by one of its secured lenders, after the winner of an earlier auction failed to close the deal. 

 
Energy Services-Focused Fund Managers Look Beyond Oil Fields

Private-equity firms that traditionally have backed providers of oil-field services are expanding into related sectors while negative investor sentiment is slowing energy industry exit deals. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Climb Less Than Expected

U.S. crude-oil inventories advanced less than expected last week while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, Energy Information Administration data released Thursday show.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.63% 20.53 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.25% 56.16 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
SASOL LIMITED -5.34% 214.08 End-of-day quote.-4.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.89% 65.1604 Delayed Quote.3.80%
WTI -1.26% 51.362 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:12aOil prices drop 4% on demand concerns as virus spreads
RE
05:45aRosneft allocates CEFC's share of April ESPO crude to Trafigura - sources
RE
05:43aSATYA NADELLA : In Mumbai, Microsoft boss Nadella trumpets cloud tie-up with Ind..
RE
05:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of A..
DJ
05:40aEUROPE : European shares brace for worst day since 2016 as virus risks grow
RE
05:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slide as Virus Cases Accelerate Outside of A..
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aCoronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group