WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/25 04:34:16 am
51.3 USD   -0.26%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/25/2020 | 04:16am EST
Iberdrola to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback

Iberdrola said that it would start a share buyback program valued at a maximum amount of $1.70 billion. 

 
Oil Prices Slump

Oil prices fell and gold rose as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply. 

 
Investors Retreat From Oil Firms in Sign of Rising Skepticism

Major oil companies are working hard to articulate a vision for their future, but the energy sector's poor performance shows that many investors aren't buying it. 

 
Utilities' Message About Central Banks

To catch a glimpse of the deep-rooted mechanisms of central bank policy and its linkages to economic growth, there is nothing like looking at utility stocks. 

 
Supreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The high court suggested it was unlikely to block a planned natural-gas pipeline from running under a section of a major East Coast hiking trail. 

 
Ransomware Attack Exposes Poor Energy-Sector Cybersecurity

The energy sector remains vulnerable to cyberattacks despite years of threats, as illustrated by an alert issued last week by the Department of Homeland Security. 

 
Sasol Earnings Drop On Lower Oil Prices

Sasol reported a sharp drop in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to lower oil prices, and warned it expects softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months. 

 
Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA -2.24% 10.93 End-of-day quote.19.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 56.52 Delayed Quote.-10.42%
SASOL LIMITED -3.31% 207 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
WTI 0.18% 51.52 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
Latest news on WTI
04:19aGlobal Stocks Stabilize After Deep Selloff
DJ
04:16aGlobal stocks pause after coronavirus shakeout
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:31aHammerson cuts 2020 dividend as store closures hit net rental income
RE
03:22aPetrofac sees further fall in revenue after probe hit 2019
RE
03:18aLondon stocks bounce back from biggest slump since 2015
RE
03:06aOil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
RE
02:48aGE Shed Quarter of Its Staff Last Year -- WSJ
DJ
DJ
02/24Private Chinese oil refiners' credit suspended, tightened on default fears - ..
RE
More news
