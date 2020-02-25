News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Iberdrola to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback

Iberdrola said that it would start a share buyback program valued at a maximum amount of $1.70 billion.

Oil Prices Slump

Oil prices fell and gold rose as the number of coronavirus cases outside China continued to multiply.

Investors Retreat From Oil Firms in Sign of Rising Skepticism

Major oil companies are working hard to articulate a vision for their future, but the energy sector's poor performance shows that many investors aren't buying it.

Utilities' Message About Central Banks

To catch a glimpse of the deep-rooted mechanisms of central bank policy and its linkages to economic growth, there is nothing like looking at utility stocks.

Supreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The high court suggested it was unlikely to block a planned natural-gas pipeline from running under a section of a major East Coast hiking trail.

Ransomware Attack Exposes Poor Energy-Sector Cybersecurity

The energy sector remains vulnerable to cyberattacks despite years of threats, as illustrated by an alert issued last week by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sasol Earnings Drop On Lower Oil Prices

Sasol reported a sharp drop in earnings for the first half of fiscal 2020 due to lower oil prices, and warned it expects softer chemical prices over the next 12-24 months.

Teck Pulls Oil Project, Blames Canada's Climate-Policy Uncertainty

A Canadian mining company shelved a proposed multibillion-dollar energy project that the federal cabinet was days away from issuing a verdict on, citing political uncertainty about oil-and-gas development in the resource-rich country.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Natural-Gas Exporters Struggle to Lock Up Buyers

U.S. companies have struggled to line up foreign buyers willing to sign long-term deals for liquefied natural gas as the world is experiencing a glut of the fuel.