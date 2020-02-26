Log in
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/26/2020 | 12:16am EST
Oil Extends Fall on Coronavirus Fears

Crude prices dropped again, weighed down by investors' concerns about how the spread of the coronavirus outside China will affect global oil demand. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. oil inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles are expected to decrease by 1.8 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Environmental Groups Sue U.S. Over Lightbulb Energy Standards

Environmental groups led by the Natural Resources Defense Council sued the Trump administration over its decision to keep energy-efficiency requirements for household incandescent lightbulbs at their current level. 

 
Fired Saudi Oil Chief Falih Returns as Investment Minister

Saudi Arabia's King Salman tapped former Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih to head a newly created investment ministry as part of a cabinet shuffle, calling back a high-profile figure as the government struggles to lure foreign capital to drive an economic transformation. 

 
Calgary's Once-Booming Economy Hit by Oil Industry's Woes

As prices for Canada's brand of heavy crude oil have plunged, more than a quarter of Calgary's office space sits empty and the unemployment rate is the highest among the country's largest cities. 

 
Iberdrola to Launch $1.70 Billion Share Buyback

Iberdrola said that it would start a share buyback program valued at a maximum amount of $1.70 billion. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Investors Retreat From Oil Firms in Sign of Rising Skepticism

Major oil companies are working hard to articulate a vision for their future, but the energy sector's poor performance shows that many investors aren't buying it. 

 
Utilities' Message About Central Banks

To catch a glimpse of the deep-rooted mechanisms of central bank policy and its linkages to economic growth, there is nothing like looking at utility stocks. 

 
Supreme Court Signals Resistance to Blocking Atlantic Coast Pipeline

The high court suggested it was unlikely to block a planned natural-gas pipeline from running under a section of a major East Coast hiking trail.

Latest news on WTI
12:23aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:10aAustralia's Woodside Petroleum and BHP Group adjust Scarborough project stake..
RE
12:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall on pandemic fears; Philippines slumps
RE
02/25Vietnam's PV Oil sells April-loading Thang Long crude to PTT - sources
RE
02/25Asian shares slump, bonds rally as virus fears grow
RE
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/25Coronavirus Concerns Fuel Fresh Selloff in Global Stocks
DJ
02/25Thai January factory output falls 4.6%, worse than forecast
RE
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
