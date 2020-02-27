PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment.

Canada Warns of Freight-Rail Delays of 'Many Weeks'

Canada's Transport Minister said the country's freight-rail traffic was "many, many weeks" away from a return to normal, after police dismantled a blockade by pipeline protesters that has been choking off east-west shipments.

Oil Falls to 12-Month Low on Coronavirus Concerns

Concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside China once again dragged oil markets down and began to affect operations of some key oil players in Europe.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Less Than Expected

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 452,000 barrels last week, much less than what analysts had expected, and stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined sharply, government data showed.

Natural Gas Inventories Likely to Fall, Analysts Say

U.S. government natural-gas data are expected to show inventories fell last week by 157 billion cubic feet, a larger amount than normal as late-winter cold weather boosted demand for gas-fired heating.

Southland Settles Objections to $70 Million Bankruptcy Loan

A bankruptcy judge gave a green light to Southland Royalty Co. to continue drawing on $70 million in chapter 11 financing that the oil-and-gas business needs to keep operating and to pay its bills.

Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to Plead Guilty to Federal Charge Over 2018 Explosions

The gas supplier's parent company also agreed to sell its operations in Massachusetts.

When Safety Rules on Oil Drilling Were Changed, Some Staff Objected. Those Notes Were Cut.

As the offshore oil industry's federal regulator completed its overhaul of a major well-drilling safety rule in 2018, the agency's director picked up the phone to a staff engineer to order up some changes.

U.S. Energy Department Appoints AI Leader

The U.S. Energy Department earlier this month appointed former 3M Co. artificial-intelligence leader Cheryl Ingstad as the first director of its Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office, where she will oversee the DOE's AI activities.

As Investors Cast Off Coal Stakes, Miners Rely on a Few Big Funds

Two of the world's largest funds have begun selling down stakes in coal miners citing environmental concerns, leaving some of the companies' shares concentrated in the hands of a few large U.S. investors.