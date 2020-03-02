Log in
WTI
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/02/2020 | 12:16am EST
Coronavirus Delivers Another Blow to Embattled Shale Drillers

Fallout from the coronavirus outbreak has further weakened global demand for oil and gas, posing a greater challenge to a sector where many companies are saddled with debt. 

 
Oil Logs Its Worst Week Since the Financial Crisis

Crude prices plunged to multiyear lows, with Brent crude on course for its worst week since the financial crisis as the selloff driven by coronavirus fears accelerated. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by One, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by one in the past week to 678, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Hit Lowest Since 2016

Natural gas prices fall for a third consecutive session on forecasts for warmer weather and as the coronavirus is seen chipping away at demand. 

 
Eni Adjusted Earnings Miss Forecasts

Eni said adjusted profit for the quarter dropped to EUR1.81 billion, falling short a company-compiled consensus, and leading the company to swing to a net loss. 

 
World's Biggest New Oil Find Turns Guyana Upside Down

The find, discovered by an Exxon-led consortium, is set to bring the small South American country an almost surreal reversal of fortune. Amid questions of how the deal was handled, opponents think it should be getting much more. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Mexico's Pemex Logs Big Fourth-Quarter Loss

The state-owned oil company lost $9 billion as it worked to stabilize its oil production and raise refining output. 

 
SEC Charges South Carolina Companies, Executives in Failed Nuclear Project Case

Two South Carolina companies and two former top executives face civil fraud charges in relation to a failed nuclear power plant expansion project, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 
PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment.

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
