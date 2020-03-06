Log in
WTI
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/06/2020 | 04:16am EST
Oil Prices Fall After OPEC Reaches Deal to Cut Output

The cartel opted to curb production among member nations by 1 million barrels a day in response to reduced demand owing to the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
PG&E Seeks to Pay Employees Up to $454 Million

PG&E has unveiled a proposal to pay employees up to $454 million through 2022 under incentive plans that include most of its senior executives. 

 
OPEC Agrees to Drastic Oil Cuts Ahead of Russia Talks

OPEC reached a preliminary agreement to cut crude output by 1 million barrels a day to support oil prices, as it seeks to persuade Russia to join its response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Oil Falls on Doubts Over Russia's Cooperation with OPEC Cuts

Oil futures ended lower, with U.S. global benchmark prices at their lowest since 2017. 

 
Natural Gas Falls on Virus Fears, Storage Surplus

Natural gas settled lower Thursday on coronavirus fears and storage surplus. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise, Fuel Supplies Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose less than expected last week and stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels fell sharply, according to data from the Energy Information Administration 

 
Ships Turn Into Floating Storage Units for Oil, Gas as Chinese Buyers Back Out

Dozens of ships are acting as floating storage vats for oil and gas, as the coronavirus epidemic cuts China's appetite for fuel and hampers work at Chinese ports. 

 
Investment Firms Set to Take Over Pioneer Energy Services

A handful of investment firms, including Credit Suisse, Ascribe Capital and Loomis, Sayles & Co., are poised to take control of Texas oil-field-services company Pioneer Energy Services under its prepackaged bankruptcy plan. 

 
Energy Shares Suffer the Most From Coronavirus Fears

Ripples from the virus have sent energy stocks in the S&P 500 down significantly more than the broader index's other groups, with a 7.4% drop in the past five sessions.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.58% 26121.28 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
NASDAQ 100 -3.10% 8671.6583 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.10% 8738.595114 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
S&P 500 -3.39% 3023.94 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
WTI -2.55% 45.024 Delayed Quote.-21.92%
