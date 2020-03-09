Oil Tumbles to New Multiyear Lows After Saudi-Russia Clash Escalates

Oil prices fell sharply to new multiyear lows as futures trading reopened Sunday evening in New York, a signal that traders fear an escalating clash between Saudi Arabia and Russia will add a flood of crude into already well supplied global energy markets.

OPEC, R.I.P.

Sunday's spectacular oil-price collapse marks the effective end of the cartel's power and a devastating setback for the U.S. shale patch.

Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.

This Old Metal Hook Could Determine Whether PG&E Committed a Crime

A 3-inch hook purchased for 56 cents around the end of World War I could help determine whether PG&E faces criminal charges for starting the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Top Saudi Royal Family Members Detained

Saudi Arabian authorities took into custody two of the kingdom's most prominent figures, clearing away key rivals to the throne for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and further consolidating his power.

EP Energy Wins Approval to Leave Bankruptcy With $3.3 Billion Less Debt

The judge overseeing EP Energy Corp.'s bankruptcy Friday signed off on a $3.3 billion debt-cutting plan, ruling against senior bondholders who said the company's business projections are too optimistic.

Oil Prices Plunge After Russia-Saudi Split

Crude prices logged their worst day since the financial crisis after two of the world's biggest oil producers failed to agree on whether to reduce global supply in the face of the coronavirus's devastating effect on demand.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by 4 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. increased by four in the latest week to 682, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires throughout the day.

PG&E Seeks to Pay Employees Up to $454 Million

PG&E has unveiled a proposal to pay employees up to $454 million through 2022 under incentive plans that include most of its senior executives.