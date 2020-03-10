News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil Prices Collapse After Saudi Pledge to Boost Output

Oil prices lost a fifth of their value, a historic fall, as a clash between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia threatened to flood a world already hobbled by the coronavirus outbreak with a glut of crude.

Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow

Canadian officials promised to do whatever it takes to support the nation's resource-reliant economy in the face of a crushing blow from sharply lower energy prices and continuing pressure from the coronavirus epidemic.

Offshore Oil Sector Slammed By Price Plunge, Coronavirus Fears

Share prices in the embattled offshore oil sector crashed Monday as oil prices tumbled, making offshore drilling unviable for an industry already dealing with sluggish demand and lower-cost competition.

U.S. Shale Drillers Could Be Casualties of Oil-Price War

U.S. shale drillers are poised to be among the biggest losers in the oil-price war stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia that has sent global prices crashing.

Energy Stocks Suffer as Oil Prices Crash

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 fell to their lowest levels in 15 years, dragged down by a feud between oil giants Saudi Arabia and Russia that threatens to flood the market with a glut of crude.

Cheaper Oil Ratchets Up Pressure on Energy Sector

Big oil companies are expected to slash investments and cut shareholder returns after crude prices sank to their lowest level in four years.

Big Oil's Big Dividends Are Under Threat

The only thing major oil companies can do amid plunging prices for their key commodity is to make spending cuts. If the oil price stays around $35 a barrel, even their dividends may not be spared.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

OPEC, R.I.P.

Sunday's spectacular oil-price collapse marks the effective end of the cartel's power and a devastating setback for the U.S. shale patch.

Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.