Saudi Arabia Signals Bigger Oil-Output Boost, Pushing Crude Price Lower

Saudi Arabia fired another salvo in its oil-market war with Russia, unveiling plans to boost its oil-production capacity to a record 13 million barrels a day. The price of crude oil fell more than 3% after the announcement.

John Wood Group Earmarks $46 Million for Bribery Settlements

The settlements would resolve probes by five authorities in three countries, the Wood Group said in an annual investor report on Tuesday. The company said it couldn't yet estimate the financial impact of a separate settlement with the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

PG&E Settles With FEMA, First Responders Over $4 Billion in Bankruptcy Claims

PG&E has come to terms with federal and state first responders, who have agreed they won't take money set aside for victims of the wildfires that drove California's largest utility into bankruptcy.

Oil Rebounds on Hopes for Saudi-Russia Talks' Resumption

Crude prices recouped some of their losses, partly in response to investors' rising skepticism about the escalating war of words between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Occidental to Slash Spending, Payout Amid Lower Oil Prices

Occidental Petroleum, laden with debt after purchasing Anadarko Petroleum last year, is cutting spending and dividends as it responds to a crash in oil prices.

U.S. Postpones Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

With oil prices down sharply, the Energy Department postponed a sale from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve-a move that could provide some relief for battered oil markets.

Inside Saudi Arabia's Decision to Launch an Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia's bid for oil-market supremacy could take some business away from Russia and U.S. shale producers, but the cost of a price war might be too much for the kingdom to bear, analysts and oil officials say.

Shale Driller Alta Mesa's Bankruptcy Sale in Doubt Over Oil Collapse

The turmoil roiling U.S. energy markets has thrown the planned $320 million bankruptcy sale of Alta Mesa Resources Inc. into doubt after the company's asset values collapsed and financing dried up.

Coal Supplier Foresight Energy Files For Bankruptcy, Citing Coronavirus

Already reeling as power plants shift to cheaper and cleaner sources of energy, the company said the global economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus epidemic helped push it into bankruptcy.

Oil Industry Faces Reckoning

The oil collapse calls into question the ability of U.S. producers to pay a tab rung up with bondholders and banks to fuel a price war with OPEC.