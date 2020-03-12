Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets.

Oil Falls Sharply on Supply-Demand Imbalance

U.S. oil prices fell sharply, ending 4% lower as world health authorities declared the coronavirus a pandemic while the Russians and Saudis continued to fight over a quickly-shrinking market for crude oil.

PG&E to Get Court Approval to Start Polling Creditors on Plan to Cover Wildfire Damages

PG&E won preliminary approval from a bankruptcy judge to start sending out voting materials to those entitled to cast ballots on its $59 billion chapter 11 exit plan.

Saudis Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to boost its oil-production capacity to help fight a price war with Russia, as other producers launched attempts to mediate a truce. The price of crude oil fell after the announcement.

South Korean Tanker Owner Heung-A Shipping Seeks Debt Restructuring

People with knowledge of the matter said Heung-A is looking to restructure its debt as the coronavirus epidemic and slowing global trade take their toll on the shipping industry.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. Published exclusively on Dow Jones Newswires.

John Wood Group Earmarks $46 Million for Bribery Settlements

The settlements would resolve probes by five authorities in three countries, the Wood Group said in an annual investor report on Tuesday. The company said it couldn't yet estimate the financial impact of a separate settlement with the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

PG&E Settles With FEMA, First Responders Over $4 Billion in Bankruptcy Claims

PG&E has come to terms with federal and state first responders, who have agreed they won't take money set aside for victims of the wildfires that drove California's largest utility into bankruptcy.

Occidental to Slash Spending, Payout Amid Lower Oil Prices

Occidental Petroleum, laden with debt after purchasing Anadarko Petroleum last year, is cutting spending and dividends as it responds to a crash in oil prices.

U.S. Postpones Sale From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

With oil prices down sharply, the Energy Department postponed a sale from the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserve-a move that could provide some relief for battered oil markets.