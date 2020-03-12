Log in
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
Oil Ends Lower

Oil ended the session lower as concerns over the spreading coronavirus forced shutdowns in the U.S., including a suspension of professional basketball and hockey seasons. 

 
Natural Gas Falls on Broader Sell-Off, Storage Data

Natural gas prices end the session 2% lower, dragged down by a combination of bearish storage data and a broader selloff or riskier assets throughout financial markets. 

 
Buyer Waffles on $320 Million Alta Mesa Bankruptcy Sale

Shale driller Alta Mesa Resources won permission from a bankruptcy judge to market its assets again now that a potential buyer is seeking to change a $320 million sale offer. 

 
Shale Driller Tapstone Energy Seeks to Restructure Its Debt

Tapstone's proposal, opened to its creditors Monday, includes both a $50 million rights offering, backstopped by creditors, and a swap of senior bond debt and loans for equity in the business, according to papers sent to its creditors. 

 
Tanker Freight Rates Surge As Crude Price War Takes Hold

Freight rates for crude tankers have soared nearly 10-fold this week after oil exporting giants Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would boost production, kicking off an all-out price war that sent oil prices tumbling. 

 
RWE Forecasts Lower Net Income

RWE reported a rise in adjusted net income to EUR1.2 billion in 2019 but said the figure would fall to EUR850 million-EUR1.15 billion this year. 

 
Tullow Oil Halts Dividend

Tullow Oil posted a lower gross profit of $758.6 million in 2019, ahead of the guidance it gave in January, but said it will suspend its dividend and aim to cut its cost base. 

 
Buffett and Occidental: We've Seen This Movie Before

Occidental boss Vicki Hollub's hubris delivered a rich payday to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway in an echo of its deal with Dow Chemical in the financial crisis. 

 
Energy Analytics Startup Validere Raises $15 Million

Validere Technologies, a startup providing analytics software for the oil-and-gas sector, raised $15 million as it expands its client base. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

