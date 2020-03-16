Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia. 

 
Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices. 

 
Oil Jumps 5% as Trump Says Government Buying Crude

U.S. benchmark crude oil prices surged 5% as President Trump said he's ordered the Energy Department to buy large quantities of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to take advantage of a fall in oil prices and reinforce America's strength in the energy sector. 

 
Energy Sector Leads Rise in Credit-Default Swap Prices

The cost of buying insurance against default for the riskiest drillers in the oil patch soared this week as credit investors grapple with the twin shocks of an oil price war and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Russia Takes Aim at U.S. Shale Oil Producers

Russia's oil-market war with Saudi Arabia is part of a strategic campaign to cripple U.S. shale-oil production, a powerful economic tool that increasingly allows Washington to advance its foreign policy agenda. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Sanctions Another Rosneft Trading Subsidiary

The Trump administration added another subsidiary of Russian state oil giant Rosneft to its financial blacklist for allegedly helping Venezuela sell its oil in . 

 
Buyer Waffles on $320 Million Alta Mesa Bankruptcy Sale

Shale driller Alta Mesa Resources won permission from a bankruptcy judge to market its assets again now that a potential buyer is seeking to change a $320 million sale offer. 

 
Shale Driller Tapstone Energy Seeks to Restructure Its Debt

Tapstone's proposal, opened to its creditors Monday, includes both a $50 million rights offering, backstopped by creditors, and a swap of senior bond debt and loans for equity in the business, according to papers sent to its creditors. 

 
Tanker Freight Rates Surge As Crude Price War Takes Hold

Freight rates for crude tankers have soared nearly 10-fold this week after oil exporting giants Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would boost production, kicking off an all-out price war that sent oil prices tumbling.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/14Our Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
03/14Our Market Reporters Answer Questions From People in Their Lives
DJ
03/14A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ -2-
DJ
03/14A Contagion Rages From Coast to Coast -- WSJ
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/13Gas, Electric Utilities Suspending Service Shutoffs
DJ
03/13Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/13CARL ICAHN : Occidental Adopts Poison Pill Plan With 15% Trigger After Icahn Rai..
DJ
03/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group