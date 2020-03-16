Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia.

Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices.

Oil Jumps 5% as Trump Says Government Buying Crude

U.S. benchmark crude oil prices surged 5% as President Trump said he's ordered the Energy Department to buy large quantities of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to take advantage of a fall in oil prices and reinforce America's strength in the energy sector.

Energy Sector Leads Rise in Credit-Default Swap Prices

The cost of buying insurance against default for the riskiest drillers in the oil patch soared this week as credit investors grapple with the twin shocks of an oil price war and the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia Takes Aim at U.S. Shale Oil Producers

Russia's oil-market war with Saudi Arabia is part of a strategic campaign to cripple U.S. shale-oil production, a powerful economic tool that increasingly allows Washington to advance its foreign policy agenda.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Sanctions Another Rosneft Trading Subsidiary

The Trump administration added another subsidiary of Russian state oil giant Rosneft to its financial blacklist for allegedly helping Venezuela sell its oil in .

Buyer Waffles on $320 Million Alta Mesa Bankruptcy Sale

Shale driller Alta Mesa Resources won permission from a bankruptcy judge to market its assets again now that a potential buyer is seeking to change a $320 million sale offer.

Shale Driller Tapstone Energy Seeks to Restructure Its Debt

Tapstone's proposal, opened to its creditors Monday, includes both a $50 million rights offering, backstopped by creditors, and a swap of senior bond debt and loans for equity in the business, according to papers sent to its creditors.

Tanker Freight Rates Surge As Crude Price War Takes Hold

Freight rates for crude tankers have soared nearly 10-fold this week after oil exporting giants Russia and Saudi Arabia said they would boost production, kicking off an all-out price war that sent oil prices tumbling.