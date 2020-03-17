Oil Ends Below $30 as Energy Rout Continues

U.S. crude-oil prices slid below $30 a barrel Monday, tumbling to a fresh four-year low with analysts expecting the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russia price war to result in a glut of fuel.

Biden Aims for Tricky Balance on Fracking

Joe Biden is walking a tightrope in proposing restrictions on fracking, as he tries to court progressives, without alienating the thousands of voters employed by the energy industry in some key swing states.

Oil Crash Is Bad News for Regional Banks That Went Big on Energy

Lenders are bracing for loan losses and depressed earnings from an oil crash that is hammering the North American energy industry.

Citing Market Turmoil, Newsom Drops Challenge to PG&E Financing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to drop his objections to a $20 billion financing package to lift PG&E Corp. out of bankruptcy, responding to concerns about how California's largest utility will fare in turbulent financial markets.

EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets.

Nigerian Gas Pipeline Explodes

A gas explosion damaged a major petroleum-products pipeline of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, causing the collapse of nearby houses and reports of 17 deaths.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia.

Oil-Price Crash Raises Risk for Banks, Commodity Traders

An important corner of trade finance is becoming riskier for banks and traders dealing with fallout from the coronavirus-inspired market rout and the recent crash in oil prices.

Energy Sector Leads Rise in Credit-Default Swap Prices

The cost of buying insurance against default for the riskiest drillers in the oil patch soared this week as credit investors grapple with the twin shocks of an oil price war and the coronavirus pandemic.