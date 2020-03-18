U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 3.1 million barrels in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles are seen decreasing by 2.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Oil Plunges 6% to Another 4-Year Low

U.S. benchmark oil prices end at another four-year-low, dropping 6% to close at $26.95/bbl. as investors worry demand-shrinking travel restrictions already in place due to the coronavirus may only be the start of what's to come.

Oil May Drive Past Rebound Signal

How low can it go? In recent years, the oil price has stabilized soon after dipping below the cash costs faced by the most expensive producers. This time the signal isn't so clear.

Utilities Shares Outperform as Stocks Stage Rebound

Utilities stocks recorded their largest one-day percentage gain since 2008, rebounding from painful losses Monday, when the segment recorded its biggest fall ever.

Oil-Field-Service Stocks Are Getting Scrapped

Shares of companies that help energy producers get oil and gas out of the ground have become collateral damage in the global oil-price war.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Swedbank Names Rolf Marquardt Chief Risk Officer

Swedbank has named Rolf Marquardt chief risk officer, and said he would take up the position no later than Oct. 1.

EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets.

Biden Aims for Tricky Balance on Fracking

Joe Biden is walking a tightrope in proposing restrictions on fracking, as he tries to court progressives, without alienating the thousands of voters employed by the energy industry in some key swing states.

Oil Crash Is Bad News for Regional Banks That Went Big on Energy

Lenders are bracing for loan losses and depressed earnings from an oil crash that is hammering the North American energy industry.