U.S. Oil Prices Plunge to Lowest Level in 18 Years

U.S. crude prices plunged to their lowest levels in 18 years as governments tightened travel restrictions across the world and the continuing Saudi-Russian price war showed no signs of abating.

Analysts Expect 5 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by a much smaller amount than normal as warm temperatures reduced gas-fired heating demand.

Oil, Mining Companies Voice Opposition to Proposed Disclosure Rule

A proposed rule mandating the disclosure of payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments has become the target of anti-corruption advocates and even some businesses who say it fails to align with international standards.

Gasoline Is Cheap. Americans Can't Take Advantage.

Inexpensive gasoline normally boosts the economy, but that benefit likely won't be realized because of the pandemic.

Oil-Field Services Company Tri-Point Files for Bankruptcy

The First Reserve Corp. portfolio company intends to liquidate after a potential rescue offer fell through amid plunging U.S. oil prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Oil-Field-Service Stocks Are Getting Scrapped

Shares of companies that help energy producers get oil and gas out of the ground have become collateral damage in the global oil-price war.

Swedbank Names Rolf Marquardt Chief Risk Officer

Swedbank has named Rolf Marquardt chief risk officer, and said he would take up the position no later than Oct. 1.

EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets.

Biden Aims for Tricky Balance on Fracking

Joe Biden is walking a tightrope in proposing restrictions on fracking, as he tries to court progressives, without alienating the thousands of voters employed by the energy industry in some key swing states.