WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/20 11:33:15 am
23.813 USD   -9.73%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:55aROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Publication Of Prospectus Supplement
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

03/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Oil Continues Bounce From 20-Year Low

Oil futures rose again as governments and central banks move to provide fiscal and monetary policy stimulus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 
U.S. Contemplates Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is exploring a diplomatic push aimed at stabilizing prices, while Texas regulators are thinking about curtailing crude production for the first time in decades. 

 
Occidental Plans to Name Former CEO Chazen as New Chairman

The oil producer is scrambling to right itself amid plunging demand and an activist onslaught by Carl Icahn. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves. 

 
Texas Weighs Curtailing Oil Production for First Time in Decades

Texas regulators are considering curtailing oil production in America's largest oil-producing state, something they haven't done in decades, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Apollo, Elliott Back Off EP Energy Bankruptcy Financing

EP Energy Corp. said a planned bankruptcy exit financing package had collapsed, underscoring how the oil market selloff and coronavirus pandemic are disrupting deal-making. 

 
What Price Collapse? U.S. Producers Keep Pumping.

U.S. energy producers responded to one of the worst weeks ever for oil prices by pumping as much crude from the ground as they ever have before. 

 
Oil, Mining Companies Voice Opposition to Proposed Disclosure Rule

A proposed rule mandating the disclosure of payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments has become the target of anti-corruption advocates and even some businesses who say it fails to align with international standards. 

 
Gasoline Is Cheap. Americans Can't Take Advantage.

Inexpensive gasoline normally boosts the economy, but that benefit likely won't be realized because of the pandemic.

Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
