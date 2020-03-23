Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet

The company's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum left it vulnerable to a calamitous glut.

Energy Giant Total Cuts Shareholder Returns, Spending After Oil Collapse

French oil company Total will immediately cut expenditures, trim returns to shareholders and freeze recruitment as the company combats the ravages of an oil-price rout and a demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic, its CEO told staffers last week in a video message seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would conclude one of the highest-profile corporate clashes of the past year and usher the activist investor into the embattled oil producer's board room.

U.S. Crude Posts Largest Decline in Nearly Three Decades

U.S. crude prices posted their largest weekly percentage decline in 29 years, with Saudi Arabia and Russia locked in a price war while the coronavirus wreaks havoc on oil demand around the world.

PG&E Reaches Deal With California Governor on Bankruptcy Exit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday dropped his opposition to PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection after striking a deal requiring certain concessions from the company.

Some U.S. Energy Officials Want Saudis to Ditch OPEC

A group of Energy Department officials are pushing the Trump administration to forge an oil alliance with Saudi Arabia, a partnership supporters say could pave the way for the Saudis to leave OPEC, according to people familiar with the situation.

OPEC, U.S. Shale Producers Open Talks Amid Oil Rout

An industry regulator in Texas is aiming to stabilize global crude prices by starting a dialogue with OPEC's secretary-general about curbing U.S. production.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 19 in the latest week to 664, according to Baker Hughes, while the nation's gas-rig count fell by one to 106, taking it to October 2016 levels.

Garcia's Take: Energy-Focused Firms See a Good Time to Double Down

The plunge in oil prices this month is scaring investors away from the energy industry and threatening many producers with bankruptcy. But for some energy-focused private-equity firms, coronavirus or not, it is bargain-hunting time.

U.S. Contemplates Intervention in Saudi-Russia Oil Standoff

The Trump administration is exploring a diplomatic push aimed at stabilizing prices, while Texas regulators are thinking about curtailing crude production for the first time in decades.