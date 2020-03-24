Oil Prices Climb on Fed Stimulus, Fiscal Package Optimism

Oil futures gained, with the U.S. benchmark extending a bounce off recent 18-year lows, a day after the Federal Reserve unveiled a historic round of monetary stimulus and investors remained upbeat about congressional approval of a massive fiscal stimulus package.

Chevron Plans Cuts to Capital Budget

Chevron Corp. is cutting $4 billion from its capital budget as it confronts plummeting petroleum demand and an oil-price rout, the latest major energy company to axe its spending to shore up its balance sheet.

The Oil Crash Is Hitting This Investment Hard

The plunge in crude-oil prices is sending shock waves through closed-end funds tracking the energy sector, as the market turmoil strikes products popular with ordinary investors trying to boost returns during the bull market.

PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter Charges in Deadly California Wildfire

PG&E has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Murray Energy Moves Forward With $1.2 Billion Sale to Creditors

Murray Energy Corp., the nation's largest privately owned coal business, is moving forward with a plan to hand itself to its senior creditors after failing to attract competing offers for its assets in bankruptcy.

Oil Collapse Sinks Hornbeck Offshore's Debt Proposal

Hornbeck Offshore Services said it was scrapping its proposed out-of-court debt swap after the spreading coronavirus pandemic and oil price war have pushed crude prices below $24 a barrel.

Coronavirus and Oil-Price Plunge Buries Shale and Occidental's Big Bet

The company's $38 billion acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum left it vulnerable to a calamitous glut.

Energy Giant Total Cuts Shareholder Returns, Spending After Oil Collapse

French oil company Total will immediately cut expenditures, trim returns to shareholders and freeze recruitment as the company combats the ravages of an oil-price rout and a demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic, its CEO told staffers last week in a video message seen by The Wall Street Journal.