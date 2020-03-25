Occidental Petroleum Cuts Pay for Staff, Executives

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is cutting salaries for its U.S. employees by up to 30% in a bid to slash expenses, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

EPA Plans to Waive Some Compliance Requirements Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The EPA is planning to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries-including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants-as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Rises on Hopes for Economy Re-Opening

U.S. oil prices end the session 2.8% higher, notching gains for a second consecutive session amid surging U.S. stock markets and hopes by President Trump that the economy can restart in less than three weeks, reigniting oil demand.

Chevron Plans Cuts to Capital Budget

Chevron is cutting $4 billion from its capital budget as it confronts plummeting petroleum demand and an oil-price rout, the latest major energy company to ax its spending to shore up its balance sheet.

The Oil Crash Is Hitting This Investment Hard

The plunge in crude-oil prices is sending shock waves through closed-end funds tracking the energy sector, as the market turmoil strikes products popular with ordinary investors trying to boost returns during the bull market.

Sheridan Speeds Through Bankruptcy in Under 28 Hours

Oil-and-gas company Sheridan Holding Company I LLC secured final court approval of its chapter 11 reorganization plan a little more than one day after filing for bankruptcy.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter Charges in Deadly California Wildfire

PG&E has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Murray Energy Moves Forward With $1.2 Billion Sale to Creditors

Murray Energy Corp., the nation's largest privately owned coal business, is moving forward with a plan to hand itself to its senior creditors after failing to attract competing offers for its assets in bankruptcy.

Oil Collapse Sinks Hornbeck Offshore's Debt Proposal

Hornbeck Offshore Services said it was scrapping its proposed out-of-court debt swap after the spreading coronavirus pandemic and oil price war have pushed crude prices below $24 a barrel.