Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Oil Rises for Third Day on Stimulus Deal

U.S. oil prices notched a third consecutive increase, ending 2% higher, which put them 8.7% higher for the week as they try to end a four-week-streak of weekly declines. 

 
Analysts Expect 27 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by 27 billion cubic feet -- a smaller amount than normal. 

 
Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling. 

 
Occidental Petroleum Reaches Truce With Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum, the largest oil producer in the giant Permian Basin, has ceded to Carl Icahn's demands and announced deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades. 

 
EIA Reports That U.S. Crude Supplies Edged Up

Data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended March 20. 

 
Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers. 

 
Coronavirus Complicates Kremlin Plan to Boost Oil Output

The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending the Kremlin's plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia-and prompting a backlash among the leaders of some of Russia's largest energy companies, people familiar with the matter said. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
EPA Plans to Waive Some Compliance Requirements Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The EPA is planning to waive compliance requirements and deadlines for a range of industries-including oil refiners, water utilities and sewage plants-as it seeks to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:31pENI : Cuts 2020, 2021 Capex Amid Coronavirus, Fall in Commodities Prices
DJ
12:33pCoronavirus Puts a Premium on Cash, Even for Biggest U.S. Companies
DJ
11:51aBP Bunge Bioenergia Turns Sugarcane Into Alcohol for Disinfectant
DJ
11:27aOccidental Petroleum Reaches Truce with Activist Investor Carl Icahn--Update
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:13aOccidental Petroleum Reaches Truce with Activist Investor Carl Icahn--Update
DJ
11:13aOccidental Petroleum Reaches Truce with Activist Investor Carl Icahn--Update
DJ
10:51aOccidental Petroleum Reaches Truce with Activist Investor Carl Icahn
DJ
09:31aCARL ICAHN : Occidental Reaches Deal With Icahn, Names Three New Directors
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group