U.S. Set to Press Saudis to Restrain Oil Production Surge via G-20

The U.S. plans to press Saudi Arabia to restrain its scheduled oil production boost by leveraging the kingdom's status as head of the G-20, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil Rises for Third Day on Stimulus Deal

U.S. oil prices notched a third consecutive increase, ending 2% higher, which put them 8.7% higher for the week as they try to end a four-week-streak of weekly declines.

Analysts Expect 27 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by 27 billion cubic feet -- a smaller amount than normal.

Furie Operating Alaska Takeover Falls Through Again

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska is again looking for a buyer after a lender-backed firm terminated a foreclosure-acquisition agreement, resulting in the company's second pact that has fallen through.

Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling.

Occidental Petroleum Reaches Truce With Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum, the largest oil producer in the giant Permian Basin, has ceded to Carl Icahn's demands and announced deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades.

Oklahoma-Based Echo Energy Partners Files for Bankruptcy

Echo Energy Partners I LLC, which owns a portfolio of oil-and-gas wells in Oklahoma, has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to sell its assets in chapter 11.

EIA Reports That U.S. Crude Supplies Edged Up

Data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended March 20.

Hedge Funds That Cashed In When Oil Prices Cratered

The crash in oil prices this month has been a brutal comeuppance for the energy world. But it has also generated profits for a handful of niche hedge-fund managers.

Coronavirus Complicates Kremlin Plan to Boost Oil Output

The deepening coronavirus crisis is upending the Kremlin's plan to ramp up oil production in its price war with Saudi Arabia-and prompting a backlash among the leaders of some of Russia's largest energy companies, people familiar with the matter said.