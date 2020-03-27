Oil Slides on Renewed Demand Woes

Oil prices slid, paring nearly all of their weekly rebound as traders weighed signs that fuel demand and economic activity could fall even more than feared due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Again Limits Iraq's Waiver to Import Energy From Iran

Washington cut its latest exemption to 30 days and sanctioned individuals and groups it accuses of channeling money to a unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Woodside Defers Investment Decisions

Woodside Petroleum said it was deferring three major projects to expand its liquefied natural gas production by at least one year as it seeks to conserve cash until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and oil prices recover.

South32 Suspends Share Buyback in Virus Response

South32 has suspended its share buyback program and will cut around US$160 million in spending over the next 15 months as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Saudis Shop Discounted Crude, Refiners Say 'No Thanks'

The dynamic threatens the sustainability of a price war and battle for market share started by Riyadh.

Natural Gas Falls as Surplus Rises

Natural gas prices ended the session 1.3% lower as weekly storage data revealed a growing inventory surplus just as the weak-demand spring season begins.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Furie Operating Alaska Takeover Falls Through Again

Bankrupt oil-and-gas company Furie Operating Alaska is again looking for a buyer after a lender-backed firm terminated a foreclosure-acquisition agreement, resulting in the company's second pact that has fallen through.

Investors Are Warming to Natural Gas

Traders are backing off their bearish bets on natural-gas prices, stock buyers are flocking to the beaten-down shares of Appalachian producers and analysts are forecasting short supplies of the fuel next year unless those companies get back to drilling.

Occidental Petroleum Reaches Truce With Activist Investor Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum, the largest oil producer in the giant Permian Basin, has ceded to Carl Icahn's demands and announced deep spending cuts in a bid to survive the steepest crude-price plunge in decades.