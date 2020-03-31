Energy Crisis Intensifies as Oil Tumbles to 18-Year Low

The oil crash deepened, sending prices to an 18-year low in a stark demonstration of how the coronavirus is crippling fuel demand and leaving consumers unable to take advantage at the pump.

Blackstone's Shale Driller Gavilan Prepares for Debt Restructuring

Blackstone Group's shale driller Gavilan Resources is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing over the plunge in commodity prices and an unresolved dispute with Sanchez Energy, people familiar with the matter said.

Shale Producers Ask Texas to Cut Oil Output

Two leading shale producers in America's hottest oilfield are formally asking Texas regulators to consider curtailing crude output in the state as the industry grapples with collapsing demand and plunging prices.

Gasoline Is Cheap, but With Coronavirus, Nobody's Buying

In the U.S., gasoline has actually been worth less than crude in recent days. The pressure on profits increases the likelihood that refineries will need to shutter in coming weeks to balance supply and demand.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Russia's Rosneft Plans to Sell All Assets Related to Venezuela

All of Rosneft's assets and trading operations in and related to Venezuela will be sold, closed or liquidated, the company said.

Banks Expect U.S. Crude's Worst Year Since 2003

U.S. crude is set for its worst year since 2003, as the coronavirus pandemic drags oil demand lower in the second quarter, investment banks predict.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 40 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 40 in the past week to 624, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

U.S. Again Limits Iraq's Waiver to Import Energy From Iran

Washington cut its latest exemption to 30 days and sanctioned individuals and groups it accuses of channeling money to a unit of Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Woodside Defers Investment Decisions

Woodside Petroleum said it was deferring three major projects to expand its liquefied natural gas production by at least one year as it seeks to conserve cash until the coronavirus pandemic is contained and oil prices recover.