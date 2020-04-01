Oil Rallies But Still Posts Historic March Drop

U.S. oil prices rose, paring some of their slide from a day earlier but still recording their largest drop in any month ever as the coronavirus crisis dents fuel demand.

Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built With Alberta's Assistance

The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to take oil from Canada into the U.S. heartland will move forward after the Alberta province agreed to help finance the project, pipeline operator TC Energy said.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.9 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Murray Energy Pushed to Brink of Liquidation

Bankrupt coal supplier Murray Energy is seeking permission to suspend retiree healthcare payments to survive market headwinds and the coronavirus pandemic.

Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm

Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility.

Oil-Price War Batters Poorer OPEC Members

With Saudi Arabia preparing to flood oil markets, countries including Iraq and Venezuela are cutting expenditures even as they confront the coronavirus.

Trump Administration Eases Auto-Emissions Standards

Officials say the move will boost car sales and lower new-car prices, but environmentalists have blasted it as shortsighted.

Shell Warns of Blow From Oil Price Slump

Shell said it expects to book a $400 to $800 million impairment charge due to the recent plunge in oil prices as it warned of lower refinery margins and continued uncertainty ahead.

The Oil Glut Is Getting Critical

The world's most important commodity is becoming more valuable to store than to use. Normally consumers would at least reap a consolation prize from the price collapse that is ripping apart energy producers' balance sheets, but few want to fill their cars or take a flight these days. Instead, at least some firms in the energy complex may turn a tidy profit.

U.S. Families of Oil Executives Jailed in Venezuela Fear Coronavirus Threat

Imprisoned since 2017 for corruption charges the U.S. says were trumped-up, six executives of oil refiner Citgo are at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in their densely crowded prison, according to family members seeking their release on humanitarian grounds.