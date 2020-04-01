Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/01 12:40:50 am
20.457 USD   +0.88%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/31Oil Rallies But Still Posts Historic March Drop
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Rallies But Still Posts Historic March Drop

U.S. oil prices rose, paring some of their slide from a day earlier but still recording their largest drop in any month ever as the coronavirus crisis dents fuel demand. 

 
Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built With Alberta's Assistance

The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to take oil from Canada into the U.S. heartland will move forward after the Alberta province agreed to help finance the project, pipeline operator TC Energy said. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.9 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Murray Energy Pushed to Brink of Liquidation

Bankrupt coal supplier Murray Energy is seeking permission to suspend retiree healthcare payments to survive market headwinds and the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm

Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility. 

 
Oil-Price War Batters Poorer OPEC Members

With Saudi Arabia preparing to flood oil markets, countries including Iraq and Venezuela are cutting expenditures even as they confront the coronavirus. 

 
Trump Administration Eases Auto-Emissions Standards

Officials say the move will boost car sales and lower new-car prices, but environmentalists have blasted it as shortsighted. 

 
Shell Warns of Blow From Oil Price Slump

Shell said it expects to book a $400 to $800 million impairment charge due to the recent plunge in oil prices as it warned of lower refinery margins and continued uncertainty ahead. 

 
The Oil Glut Is Getting Critical

The world's most important commodity is becoming more valuable to store than to use. Normally consumers would at least reap a consolation prize from the price collapse that is ripping apart energy producers' balance sheets, but few want to fill their cars or take a flight these days. Instead, at least some firms in the energy complex may turn a tidy profit. 

 
U.S. Families of Oil Executives Jailed in Venezuela Fear Coronavirus Threat

Imprisoned since 2017 for corruption charges the U.S. says were trumped-up, six executives of oil refiner Citgo are at risk of being infected by the coronavirus in their densely crowded prison, according to family members seeking their release on humanitarian grounds.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/31Oil Rallies But Still Posts Historic March Drop
DJ
03/31ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Voting Rights And Capital
DJ
03/31Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
03/31Canadian Natural Resources Up 23%, On Track for Record Percent Increase -- Da..
DJ
03/31SUNCOR ENERGY : Up Nearly 18%, On Pace for Largest Percent Rise Since July 1997 ..
DJ
03/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/31ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Shares Rise as It Weathers Coronavirus Headwinds
DJ
03/31Oil Rallies But Remains on Track for Massive March Drop
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group