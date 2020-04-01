Oil Prices Drop as Saudi Arabia Boosts Supply

Oil prices dropped as Saudi Arabia made moves to worsen the oversupply of crude in the market amid the country's price war with Russia.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels in the latest week while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.9 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

PG&E Fire Victims Agitate Against Deal to Exit Bankruptcy

Some victims of the California wildfires are campaigning to vote down the utility's exit plan over concerns it pays them half their settlement in shares, exposing them to higher risks than hedge funds, other creditors.

Whiting Petroleum Becomes First Major Shale Bankruptcy as Oil Prices Drop

U.S. shale driller Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, becoming the first sizable fracking company to succumb to the ongoing crash in oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go

Saudi Arabia is ramping up its oil output, boosting production capacity and hiring new tankers to fight its price war with Russia despite the coronavirus pandemic's erosion of crude demand.

BP said it's cutting planned investments by a quarter this year and expects its oil and gas production to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Keystone XL Pipeline to Be Built With Alberta's Assistance

The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline to take oil from Canada into the U.S. heartland will move forward after the Alberta province agreed to help finance the project, pipeline operator TC Energy said.

Murray Energy Pushed to Brink of Liquidation

Bankrupt coal supplier Murray Energy is seeking permission to suspend retiree healthcare payments to survive market headwinds and the coronavirus pandemic.

Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm

Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility.