Hornbeck Offshore Plans to File Prepackaged Chapter 11

The operator of supply-and-support vessels for oil industry, slammed by the drop in oil prices, is finalizing the terms of a restructuring deal with its creditors.

Oil Prices Drop on Increasing Stockpiles, Demand Fears

Oil prices dropped as Saudi Arabia made moves to worsen the oversupply of crude in the market amid the country's price war with Russia.

Analysts Expect 26 Billion-Cubic-Foot Withdrawal in Natural Gas Storage

U.S. government natural gas data due Thursday are expected to show inventories fell last week by 26 billion cubic feet -- a larger amount than normal as consumption-rates held up fairly well.

A Top Occidental Executive Is Out as Company Grapples With Oil Rout

Oscar Brown, a key lieutenant of CEO Vicki Hollub, played a substantial role in last year's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Trump to Meet With Oil CEOs About Helping Industry

President Trump is set to meet Friday with the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss government measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge in Latest Week

Inventories of crude oil rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, three times more than expected, while gasoline stockpiles also surged amid shrinking demand due to coronavirus, government data showed.

PG&E Fire Victims Agitate Against Deal to Exit Bankruptcy

Some victims of the California wildfires are campaigning to vote down the utility's exit plan over concerns it pays them half their settlement in shares, exposing them to higher risks than hedge funds, other creditors.

Whiting Petroleum Becomes First Major Shale Bankruptcy as Oil Prices Drop

U.S. shale driller Whiting Petroleum filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, becoming the first sizable fracking company to succumb to the continuing crash in oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go

Saudi Arabia is ramping up its oil output, boosting production capacity and hiring new tankers to fight its price war with Russia despite the coronavirus pandemic's erosion of crude demand.

BP said it's cutting planned investments by a quarter this year and expects its oil and gas production to fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.