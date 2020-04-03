Crude Leaps 25% on Hopes for an End to Price War

Hopes for a truce in the global oil-price war powered the biggest one-day jump on record for crude prices, with investors betting an ease in tensions would alleviate some of the pressure from the coronavirus crisis.

Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort.

Natural Gas Ends at Fresh 25-Year Low

Natural gas ended 2.2% lower to hit its lowest closing price since Aug. 17, 1995 as investors turned increasingly bearish on the commodity amid shrinking demand and a rising surplus in storage.

Alta Mesa Agrees to $100 Million Discount Off Proposed Bankruptcy Sale

The shale driller wants to sell itself out of bankruptcy for $220 million, down from the $320 million its proposed buyer was offering before last month's historic collapse in crude prices.

Approach Resources Sale Is Off After Oil-Price Collapse

A joint venture formed by property mogul Sam Zell and private-equity firm Colony Capital has backed out of a deal to pump close to $200 million into Approach Resources, the bankrupt West Texas oil-and-gas drilling company.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Hornbeck Offshore Plans to File Prepackaged Chapter 11

The operator of supply-and-support vessels for oil industry, slammed by the drop in oil prices, is finalizing the terms of a restructuring deal with its creditors.

A Top Occidental Executive Is Out as Company Grapples With Oil Rout

Oscar Brown, a key lieutenant of CEO Vicki Hollub, played a substantial role in last year's acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Trump to Meet With Oil CEOs About Helping Industry

President Trump is set to meet Friday with the heads of some of the largest U.S. oil companies to discuss government measures to help the industry weather an unprecedented oil crash.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Surge in Latest Week

Inventories of crude oil rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, three times more than expected, while gasoline stockpiles also surged amid shrinking demand due to coronavirus, government data showed.