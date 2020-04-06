Oil Investors Grow Desperate for Supply Cuts

Investors say the world could run out of storage for its excess oil in just a few months, and energy companies are starting to file for bankruptcy.

Trump Pledges Support for Embattled Oil Industry

The president promised oil-industry leaders the government would help revive the industry during a much anticipated White House meeting Friday.

Texas Gets Double Punch From Virus and Oil Shock. 'There's No Avoiding This One.'

Thanks to fracking, the Lone Star State's economy outpaced most of the U.S. after the 2008 financial crisis. Now it looks set to suffer a prolonged and outsize contraction.

Occidental Names New Finance Chief

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has hired a new finance chief, part of a wider management shake-up that comes amid renewed criticism of the company's $38 billion deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Oil Ends Sharply Higher on Output Cut Hopes

U.S. benchmark oil prices ended the session up 12% amid rising expectations the U.S. may join OPEC and Russia in a coordinated pact to slash global oil production to help balance a heavily oversupplied market as coronavirus shrinks demand.

Trump Administration Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test positive for the new coronavirus, is still under serious consideration. But shuttering platforms would also curtail U.S. oil production amid a world-wide glut that has sent prices plummeting.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 62 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 62 in the past week to 562, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise

U.S. oil companies are split over the proposed cooperation between the three biggest crude-producing nations.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort.