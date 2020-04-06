Oil Slips on Volatile Morning as Market Examines Fundamentals

Oil prices retreated again in volatile European trade. While optimism from Russia's sovereign wealth fund buoyed hopes of a deal between OPEC, Russia and others, analysts remain skeptical about the real world impact of any such deal.

Oil Investors Grow Desperate for Supply Cuts

Investors say the world could run out of storage for its excess oil in just a few months, and energy companies are starting to file for bankruptcy.

Trump Pledges Support for Embattled Oil Industry

The president promised oil-industry leaders the government would help revive the industry during a much anticipated White House meeting Friday.

Texas Gets Double Punch From Virus and Oil Shock. 'There's No Avoiding This One.'

Thanks to fracking, the Lone Star State's economy outpaced most of the U.S. after the 2008 financial crisis. Now it looks set to suffer a prolonged and outsize contraction.

Occidental Names New Finance Chief

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has hired a new finance chief, part of a wider management shake-up that comes amid renewed criticism of the company's $38 billion deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Trump Administration Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test positive for the new coronavirus, is still under serious consideration. But shuttering platforms would also curtail U.S. oil production amid a world-wide glut that has sent prices plummeting.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 62 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 62 in the past week to 562, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise

U.S. oil companies are split over the proposed cooperation between the three biggest crude-producing nations.

Saudis Explore Ways to Resolve Oil-Price War

Saudi Arabia says it is willing to consider massive oil-supply curbs as long as other nations join the effort.

Alta Mesa Agrees to $100 Million Discount Off Proposed Bankruptcy Sale

The shale driller wants to sell itself out of bankruptcy for $220 million, down from the $320 million its proposed buyer was offering before last month's historic collapse in crude prices.