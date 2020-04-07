Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:16am EDT
Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit

U.S. crude prices fell 8%, paring some of their recent rebound after a virtual summit for producers to discuss supply cuts was postponed to later in the week. 

 
PG&E's Settlement With California Fire Victims Is Fraying

Lawyers who brokered the $13.5 billion deal with the utility now say they no longer support it and want changes, a stance that threatens PG&E's effort to exit bankruptcy by summer. 

 
Oil Investors Grow Desperate for Supply Cuts

Investors say the world could run out of storage for its excess oil in just a few months, and energy companies are starting to file for bankruptcy. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Trump Pledges Support for Embattled Oil Industry

The president promised oil-industry leaders the government would help revive the industry during a much anticipated White House meeting Friday. 

 
Texas Gets Double Punch From Virus and Oil Shock. 'There's No Avoiding This One.'

Thanks to fracking, the Lone Star State's economy outpaced most of the U.S. after the 2008 financial crisis. Now it looks set to suffer a prolonged and outsize contraction. 

 
Occidental Names New Finance Chief

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has hired a new finance chief, part of a wider management shake-up that comes amid renewed criticism of the company's $38 billion deal to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 

 
Trump Administration Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test positive for the new coronavirus, is still under serious consideration. But shuttering platforms would also curtail U.S. oil production amid a world-wide glut that has sent prices plummeting. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 62 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 62 in the past week to 562, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Press U.S. to Coordinate Oil Cuts; Prices Rise

U.S. oil companies are split over the proposed cooperation between the three biggest crude-producing nations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WTI
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:59aTotal Closes Sale of Brunei Interest to Shell; Divests Assets in Liberia, Sie..
DJ
02:44aTOTAL S A : Keeps the Pace of Divestments With Asset Sales in Brunei, Sierra Leo..
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/06Dow Industrials Surge About 1,600 Points at Start of Challenging Week
DJ
04/06Dow Industrials Surge About 1,600 Points at Start of Challenging Week
DJ
04/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/06Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Breaks Ground on Georgia Solar Project
DJ
04/06Oil Slides After Delay of OPEC+ Summit
DJ
04/06Royal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group