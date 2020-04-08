Log in
WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/08 12:33:49 am
24.93 USD   +1.38%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/07MISC Gets Two Long-Term Charter Contracts From Total
DJ
04/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day

04/08/2020 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Rise in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to increase by 9.3 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to increase 5.1 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders. 

 
Oil Continues to Slide as Traders Look to OPEC+ Meeting

U.S. crude prices finished Tuesday lower, giving back gains from earlier in the day ahead of Thursday's meeting of OPEC and its allies. 

 
Chaparral on the Hook to Repay Some Credit-Line Withdrawals

The company drew down on its revolving credit line last week, like many companies in the oil patch trying to shore up their cash reserves to weather a collapse in oil prices and business disruption caused by the coronavirus. 

 
Exxon Cuts Capital Spending by 30% in Response to Coronavirus

The largest portion of the $10 billion in cuts will be in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil field. Exxon said it would evaluate how the cuts would affect production. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
PG&E's Settlement With California Fire Victims Is Fraying

Lawyers who brokered the $13.5 billion deal with the utility now say they no longer support it and want changes, a stance that threatens PG&E's effort to exit bankruptcy by summer. 

 
Pipeline Operator Williams Comes Under Fire

An influential proxy adviser has taken the unusual step of urging shareholders to withhold votes for the chairman of Williams Cos. after the pipeline operator adopted a poison pill to fend off unwanted suitors. 

 
Oil Investors Grow Desperate for Supply Cuts

Investors say the world could run out of storage for its excess oil in just a few months, and energy companies are starting to file for bankruptcy. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Trump Pledges Support for Embattled Oil Industry

The president promised oil-industry leaders the government would help revive the industry during a much anticipated White House meeting Friday.

