U.S., Saudi Arabia, Russia Lead Pact for Record Oil Cuts

Twenty-three countries committed to withhold 9.7 million barrels a day of oil collectively from global markets. The deal, designed to address a mounting glut, came as President Trump intervened to help resolve a Saudi-Mexico standoff.

The Art of the Oil Deal

Donald Trump's legendary deal-making ability during his years as a real-estate mogul is more fantasy than reality, but the president outdid himself in this weekend's high-stakes oil diplomacy.

Young Shale CEO Asks Texas to Curb Oil Output

Matt Gallagher, the 37-year-old leader of Parsley Energy, wants fellow Texas oil producers to support a mandated production cut, as an industry where wildcatters frown at government intervention deals with a steep drop in crude prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrialized Nations Fail to Come Up With Oil-Market Fix

A virtual summit of Group of 20 energy ministers failed to produce a detailed plan to help resolve an unprecedented oil glut partly triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico to Cut Oil Production by 100,000 Barrels a Day

Mexico's president said the country will reduce its crude oil production as part of an agreement with OPEC and other producers to stabilize oil markets.

Trump, Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Scramble to Fix Oil Markets

The leaders of Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. each badly miscalculated the pain caused by the collapse in oil prices. Now they are trying to rescue their economies and stave off any political damage at crucial moments for each.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

The latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Saudis, Russians Bury Differences, but Mexico Threatens Oil Deal

The two countries agreed in principle to lead a 23-nation coalition in massive oil-production cuts after a monthlong feud devastated oil prices. But Mexico abruptly exited the talks, jeopardizing a final pact.

Oil-Rig Count Fall Continues, Down 58 in Latest Week

The number of oil rigs in the U.S. fell by 58 in the past week to 504, according to Baker Hughes.

Franklin Prepares for Potential Chesapeake Debt Restructuring

Mutual-fund company Franklin Resources is taking steps to prepare for a potential debt restructuring or bankruptcy of indebted oil-and-gas driller Chesapeake Energy.